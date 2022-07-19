Turkish midfielder Mehmet Topal retires from football

Turkish midfielder Mehmet Topal, 36, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

During his career, Topal has played for the "Big Three" of Turkish football -- Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş -- the three most successful sports clubs in Türkiye.

He won three Super Lig titles, one with Galatasaray in 2008, another with Fenerbahçe in 2014, and final one with Başakşehir in 2020.

The ex-Valencia midfielder played for the Turkish national team between 2008 and 2018, racking up 81 international appearances.