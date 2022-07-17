Lewandowski says Bayern will remain in his heart forever

Robert Lewandowski has offered a heartfelt goodbye to Bayern Munich as his move to Barcelona nears completion.



After weeks of saying the striker was staying despite his wish to leave, Bayern finally relented on Saturday and said they had come to a verbal agreement with supposedly cash-strapped Barca.



"I would like to thank my team-mates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for Bayern," Lewandowski wrote on Instagram.



He spent eight seasons at Bayern, winning the Bundesliga every time and lifting the Champions League in 2020. He broke scoring records galore and leaves as one of Bayern's greatest ever players having twice been named FIFA Best player.



"I am proud of what we have achieved together. Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make Bayern the special club that it is.



"I'm privileged to have spent eight wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever."



Media reports say the 33-year-old could sign a four-year contract with the Catalans as early as Sunday after a initial fee of €45 million was agreed.



Bayern look to have already recruited his replacement in Sadio Mané from Liverpool. Instead of relying on one player to score 40 goals each season, the German champions hope to spread the goalscoring burden more evenly.



Winger Serge Gnabry penned a new contract until 2026 on Saturday.



