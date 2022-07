Italy on Sunday upset Brazil with a 3-0 result to clinch the Volleyball Women's Nations League .

Italy won the final match with sets of 25-23, 25-22, and 25-22 as the game lasted 80 minutes in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Paola Egonu of Italy, who will play for VakifBank next season, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Serbia defeated Türkiye 3-0 to claim third place in the tournament.