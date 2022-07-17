Zelensky fires dozens of senior officials for working against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed up on decrees in which he removed the State Security Service head and his Prosecutor General by saying more than 60 of their employees were working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied territory.

He said 651 criminal proceedings had been registered relating to high treason and collaboration by employees of prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies and other law enforcement agencies.

"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state," he said.

He said that such crimes raised "very serious questions" for the relevant leaders, and added, "Each of these questions will receive a proper answer."







