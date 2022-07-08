News Sport Di Maria close to Juventus move and Pogba also on his way

Juventus are close to signing Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba also appears set to return to them - both on free transfers.



The Italian top club on Friday tweeted photos of Argentine forward di Maria with coach Massimiliano Allegri and undergoing the mandatory medical in Turin.



Di Maria, 34, spent the last seven years at French champions Paris Saint-Germain where his contract was not renewed.



He will reportedly get a one-year contract at Juve once everything is finalised.



France midfielder Pogba has meanwhile been at Juve before 2012-2016 before returning to Manchester United where his contract his expired.



He posted a video on Instagram on Friday, sitting in a private plane and saying "It's time" and in Italian "Ci vediamo presto" (We will meet again soon), under the hashtag #PogAlmostBack.





