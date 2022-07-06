Nadal to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semis

Men's second seed Rafael Nadal reserved his place in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals, where he will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who ranks 40th in the world.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, risked his chances during the match against American player Taylor Fritz but eliminated the world No. 11 3-2 in London on Wednesday.

The Spanish veteran beat Fritz with sets of 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (10-4) in the men's singles quarterfinals at Centre Court.

The match lasted for four hours and 21 minutes.

Kyrgios beat Chilean player Cristian Garin with straight sets of 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinals.

The men's semifinals will be held on Friday.

Wimbledon semifinals in men's singles:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs. Cameron Norrie (UK)

Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs. Rafael Nadal (Spain)



