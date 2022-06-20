German forward Barthel leaves Fenerbahçe Beko

German basketball player Danilo Barthel has left Türkiye's Fenerbahçe Beko, the club confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe Beko said that Barthel, who played for the Istanbul team in 2020-2022, parted his ways with the club.

It was the German international's first overseas experience.

Fenerbahçe Beko also thanked the 30-year-old for his contributions to the team and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Barthel previously played for Germany's USC Heidelberg, Fraport Skyliners, and Bayern Munich.

In 2016, he helped the Skyliners win the FIBA Europe Cup.

Barthel is a 2022 Turkish champion with Fenerbahçe Beko.

In the 2021-22 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, Barthel averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

DÜVERİOĞLU, STARKS LEAVE CLUB

Fenerbahçe Beko also confirmed that it parted ways with Turkish-Jordanian center Ahmet Düverioğlu, who has been playing for the club since 2016.

Düverioğlu, 29, helped Fenerbahçe Beko win the 2017 EuroLeague title, the club's first and only EuroLeague championship.

He took three Turkish league championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

In addition to these players, US point guard Markel Starks also left Fenerbahçe Beko.

Starks, 31, had joined the Istanbul club in January.