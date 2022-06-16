PORTUGALS BRUMA JOINS TURKISH CLUB FENERBAHÇE ON LOAN

Portugal's Armindo Tue Na Bangna, known as Bruma, moved to Fenerbahçe from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven on loan, the Istanbul football club announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said the 27-year-old inked contract with the club through the end of the 2022-23 season with the option to buy.

In addition to PSV, the Portuguese winger made appearances for several European clubs including Sporting, Galatasaray, Real Sociedad, RB Leipzig, and Olympiacos.

Bruma previously played for Fenerbahçe's city rivals Galatasaray as he helped the Lions win the 2015 Turkish Super Lig title, two Turkish Cup titles and one Turkish Super Cup.

He claimed the 2021 Greek Super League with Olympiacos.

Bruma also won the 2019 UEFA Nations League title with the Portuguese national team.

Last season Bruma scored 10 goals and made four assists in 46 appearances for PSV.