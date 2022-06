Turkish swimmer Sevilay Öztürk won a silver medal Tuesday in the Women's 50m Butterfly S5 Heat 2 at the 2022 Madeira World Para Swimming Championships.

Spain's Marta Fernandez Infante was awarded a gold medal with a time of 42.27 while Öztürk bagged silver with 44.99 and French swimmer Solene Sache won the bronze with 54.55.

Öztürk was awarded a silver medal in the Women's 50m Backstroke S5 Final on Monday as well.