Yankees win in 10 to complete three-game sweep of Tigers

Josh Donaldson hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Sunday to sweep the three-game series and extend their winning streak to six games.

Donaldson gave the Yankees their latest win when his fly ball off Gregory Soto (2-3) in front of the warning track in left field scored designated runner Aaron Judge, who struck out in the seventh and ninth. His second game-ending RBI as a Yankee occurred after Anthony Rizzo moved Judge to third with a single.

Rizzo also stole second twice and scored the tying run in the eighth when the Tigers committed two errors.

Rizzo stole his fourth base of the year and tied the game at 4 when he scored on a throwing error by third baseman Harold Castro on a grounder by Gleyber Torres. Rizzo was at third after second baseman Jonathan Schoop dropped the throw from catcher Eric Haase.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the fifth but also heard boos when he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh. Torres scored the only run of the seventh on a walk to DJ LeMahieu after successfully executing a hit-and-run play on a single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and reached four times. His tying single in the eighth off Miguel Castro gave him 3,036 career hits and pinch runner Kody Clemens gave Detroit a 4-3 lead when he scored on Javier Báez's single under Rizzo's glove.

Michael King (3-1) struck out the side in the 10th to set it up for Donaldson.

Báez hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Daz Cameron as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. It marked the 10th straight game a Yankee starter completed at least six innings.

Detroit starter Rony García allowed two hits and four hits in five innings.