Turkish taekwondo athlete Hakan Reçber clinched gold Friday at the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix.

Reçber defeated Ali Alian from Sweden to take the top prize in Rome during the men's 68 kg event final.

The 22-year-old is the first Turk to win gold in the Grand Prix's male category.

Görkem Polat from Turkey took home a bronze medal in the men's 58 kg category.

Action will continue Saturday in the women's 67 kg and +67kg categories and men's +80 kg.