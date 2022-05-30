Tennis top seed Swiatek qualifies for French Open quarterfinals

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek on Monday qualified for the 2022 French Open (Roland Garros) quarterfinals in women's singles.

The world no. 1, Swiatek beat 19-year-old Chinese player Qinwen Zheng 2-1 in 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2 sets in a fourth round match at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In the last eight, 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who will turn 21 on Tuesday, will take on Jessica Pegula from the US.

Meanwhile in men's, Andrey Rublev booked his place at the quarterfinals after his opponent Jannik Sinner bowed out due to a knee injury in the third set. The score ended at 1-1.

Rublev will face Marin Cilic or world number 2 Daniil Medvedev in the next stage.