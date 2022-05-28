ROMA MIDFIELDER PELLEGRINI NAMED UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUES PLAYER OF THE SEASON

 Contact Us
Published May 28,2022
Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini on Friday was named as the UEFA Conference League's Player of the Season "for his stellar displays in the competition."

A UEFA statement said the "gifted" player was rewarded by the body's Technical Observer Panel.

The 25-year-old was described as a "constant thorn in opposition sides," who scored five goals in 12 matches.

Roma became the 2022 UEFA Conference League champions by defeating Feyenoord 1-0 on Wednesday, ending their 61-year trophy drought in Europe since 1961's Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was abolished in 1971 and replaced by the UEFA Cup.

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced the Team of the Season: Rui Patricio (Roma), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Chris Smalling (Roma), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) and Tammy Abraham (Roma).