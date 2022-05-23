Turkey bags 19 medals in 2022 European Taekwondo Championships

Turkey bagged a total of 19 medals in the 2022 European Taekwondo Championships held at the Manchester Regional Arena in England from May 19-22.

The Crescent-Moons won 11 medals in the regular section, five of them gold, including Hakan Recber in the men's 63 kg category, Emre Kutalmış Ateşli in the men's +87 kg category, Merve Dinçel in the women's 49 kg category, Hatice Kübra Ilgün in the women's 57 kg category and Zeliha Ağrıs in the women's 53 kg category.

Turkey was also awarded two silver and four bronze medals.

In the para taekwondo section, Turkey won four golds including Alican Özcan in the men's 58 kg category, Mahmut Bozteke in the men's 63 kg category, Nurcihan Ekinci in the women's 47 kg category and Gamze Gürdal in the women's 57 kg category.

The Red-Whites were also awarded three silver medals and one bronze medal.



