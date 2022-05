'Very happy' Mbappe confirms he will stay at PSG until 2025

Kylian Mbappe said he was "very happy" to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club's president announced the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

"I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city," Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.