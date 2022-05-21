Turkey builds dreams, sets all goals together with its youth: President

Turkey builds all its dreams and sets all its goals together with the country's youth, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

"We do not deceive ourselves with theatrical shows. We build all our dreams ... and set all our goals together with our youth. We create all our visions for our youth, we make all our preparations accordingly," Erdoğan told a youth festival organized by the Justice and Development (AK) Party in the southern province of Adana.

Erdoğan said Turkey trusts its youth, adding: "We will realize our future goals together with you, and we will build our visions together with you."

He said they are close to achieving the 2023 goals-100th anniversary of the Turkish republic's foundation-and are mobilizing all their strength and energy to achieve the 2053 vision for the young people.

Turkey will mark the centenary of the foundation of the republic in 2023, setting specific progress targets for improvement in the economy, energy, health care, education and transport.

The 2053 milestone refers to the 600th anniversary of Istanbul's Ottoman conquest from the Byzantine Empire.

Explaining that the youth will also establish the infrastructure of the 2071 vision for the next generations, Erdoğan expressed his belief that Turkey will enter the next century "as one of the leading countries in the world and, perhaps even in space."