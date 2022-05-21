Tourist plane crashes in southeast France, five dead: emergency services

A small tourist plane crashed into a mountain in southeast France on Saturday, killing 5 people, including four members of the same family, local media reported.

The accident in French Alps happened in the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble, for what should have been a half-hour flight.

Eye-witnesses to the crash tipped off the emergency services, who found the bodies of four adults and a child inside the plane's burnt-out wreckage.

Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.

Grenoble prosecutors have ordered an investigation into what happened, said regional officials.