Turkish female boxer Şennur Demir on Friday won a gold medal in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Competing in heavyweight division, Demir, 39, defeated her Moroccan opponent Khaija Mardi in +81 kg gold medal bout.

Team Turkey claimed a win in this year's Women's World Boxing Championships as all five of their boxers claimed gold medals.

In addition to Demir, Ayşe Çağırır, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş and Busenaz Sürmeneli were the gold medalists.