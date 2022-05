NBA: Conference finals schedule

Schedule for the best-of-seven NBA Conference finals:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

TUE: Boston at Miami

THU: Boston at Miami

SAT: Miami at Boston

MON May 23: Miami at Boston

WED May 25: Boston at Miami (If necessary)

FRI May 27: Miami at Boston (If necessary)

SUN May 29: Boston at Miami (If necessary)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WED: Dallas at Golden State

FRI: Dallas at Golden State

SUN May 22: Golden State at Dallas

TUE May 24: Golden State at Dallas

THU May 26: Dallas at Golden State (if necessary

SAT May 28: Golden State at Dallas (If necessary)

MON May 30: Dallas at Golden State (If necessary)