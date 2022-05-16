FENERBAHÇE WOMENS BASKETBALL TEAM CROWNED 2022 TURKISH WINNERS

Fenerbahçe Safiport on Sunday won the 2022 Herbalife Nutrition Women's Basketball Super Lig title.

The Istanbul club beat CBK Mersin Yenisehir Belediyesi 97-71 in an away match to win the final series 3-0 in the Turkish playoffs.

Fenerbahçe Safiport were led by German small forward Satou Sabally as she scored 22 points. Sabally was also the game's top scorer.

Home team CBK Mersin Yenisehir Belediyesi's US-Croatian guard Shavonte Zellous racked up 19 points in the game three.

After the game, Sabally, 24, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final series.

Fenerbahçe Safiport previously dominated the first two games in Istanbul with scores of 90-55 and 95-56.

The Istanbul club won the Turkish Super Lig 16 times and the 2022 success is their fourth championship in a row.