NEW DORTMUND STRIKER ADEYEMI DOESNT SEE HIMSELF AS HAALAND SUCCESSOR

Newly-signed Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi does not see himself as the successor of Erling Haaland for the second time in his career.



Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund said on Tuesday that they have signed the German international Adeyemi who like Haaland two years ago arrives from Austria's RB Salzburg. Norwegian Haaland is now set to leave for Manchester City.



"It is similar to here in Salzburg when I came into the first team. Coincidently it is Erling Haaland again where the people think I am the successor. But I want to rule that out because I am a completely different player," Adeyemi told a Salzburg news conference Wednesday.



Adeyemi has been named the successor of Haaland in Dortmund by some but others say he is rather taking the place of Jordan Sancho who went to Manchester United last year, and Dortmund are reportedly in search of another striker.



Adeyemi, 20, said he had been in contact with Dortmund for quite a while before signing a five-year contract, said he felt good about it and added that "this could be the next good step" for him.



He said a long talk with Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who also has a Salzburg history, helped him make his decision because "I heard a lot of good things about the coaching team" and "he wanted to have me in Dortmund."



Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund said that Adeyemi faces a bright future in Dortmund.



"The way I know Karim he will become the fan favourite in Dortmund. The way he plays football is spectacular and will frequently lead to oohs and aahs from the yellow wall [of fans]," Freund said.



"He will be of the strikers that will be talked about a lot in the years to come."



