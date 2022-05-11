Barcelona defender Araujo hospitalized for head trauma

Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo was rushed to hospital for a head injury during a Tuesday's match in the Spanish La Liga.

Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing," Barcelona said on Twitter early Wednesday.

Araujo, 23, bumped his head on his teammate Gavi as both players jumped to head the ball in the match against Celta Vigo that Barca win 3-1 at Camp Nou Stadium.

The Uruguayan player passed out after taking a few steps, and healthcare workers rushed to respond to him.

A Barcelona player since 2020, Araujo was taken to hospital by an ambulance that entered the pitch.

Barcelona earned a 3-1 home win in the La Liga's match week 36 as Dutch star Memphis Depay and Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2) were the scorers, and Iago Aspas scored the only goal for 10-man Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo's Colombian defender Jeison Murillo was sent off in the second half.

Following the win, Barcelona kept their second-place with 72 points.

Mid-table Celta Vigo have 43 points.

Real Madrid, who have 81 points, have already clinched the 2022 La Liga title with four matches to spare.