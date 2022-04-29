Austria hires Man Utd interim manager Ralf Rangnick as head coach

The Austrian National Football Team on Friday hired Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick as new head coach.

In a statement, the Austrian National Football Association said that the 63-year-old German, who will be Manchester United's coach until the end of the season, will take up his post when preparations for the UEFA Nations League games against Croatia, Denmark, and France start at the end of May.

Rangnick signed a two-year-contract with Austria.

"It's an honor for me to take on the role of team boss. I'm particularly excited about the prospect of competing in the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success," said Rangnick on his new post.

Manchester United on April 21 announced that Erik ten Hag has been appointed their new manager until June 2025, but Rangnick will continue to be caretaker manager of the English club until the end of the current season.

Rangnick won one German Cup title in 2011 with Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and bagged two Austrian Bundesliga titles (2014, 2015) with Red Bull Salzburg.