Late Forsberg goal sends Leipzig into German Cup final

RB Leipzig will play Freiburg in the German Cup final after a last-gasp goal by substitute Emil Forsberg gave them 2-1 home win over Union Berlin on Wednesday, securing them a spot in their third final in four years.

Sweden international Emil Forsberg scored with a bullet header to seal the game for the hosts in stoppage time.

Winger Sheraldo Becker gave Union the lead in the 25th minute after he received a superb lofted pass from Christopher Trimmel and finished with a fine first-time shot from inside the box.

Union could have doubled their lead 12 minutes into the second half when Becker passed across the face of the goal but Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi arrived a fraction late.

Instead, Leipzig striker Andre Silva levelled from the spot after an hour, after Christopher Nkunku was fouled by defender Paul Jaeckel and the penalty was awarded following a VAR review.

Leipzig will head into the May 21 final in Berlin in search of their first major trophy having lost the 2021 final 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2019.