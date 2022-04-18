Boston Marathon returns for first post-pandemic April start

The Boston Marathon kicked off on Monday for the first time in April since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The renowned race returned to its traditional date -- the third Monday in April, or Patriots' Day -- after it was stymied in 2020 by the coronavirus, and was delayed in 2021 until October.

This year's race is taking place without the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The Boston Athletic Association announced on April 6 that Belarusian and Russian athletes residing in those countries would be ineligible to participate amid the Kremlin's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," association President Tom Grilk said in a statement. "We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

There are some 28,604 entrants participating in the 126th Boston Marathon, over 7,000 of whom are competing from foreign roughly 120 countries. There is a wide range of ages competing, including an 18 year-old from Massachusetts, and an 83 year-old from Florida.

Monday's race began with the wheelchair divisions followed by handcycles and duos, and professional men and women's races.

This year's event comes nine years after a domestic terrorist attack left three people dead and dozens injured during the race.