Paris Saint-Germain defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1 Sunday on matchday 32 of the French Ligue 1.

Superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe each produced a goal for PSG while Duje Caleta-Car scored for Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

With 74 points, Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are 15 points ahead of second-place Olympique Marseille.