Bayern Munich get 3-0 away win over Arminia Bielefeld

Bayern Munich claimed a 3-0 away win over Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga on Sunday.

Goals by Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, and an own goal by Jacob Laursen brought victory to Bayern Munich at Bielefelder Alm.

With this result, the Bavarians increased their points to 72, nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund. Arminia Bielefeld remained in 17th place with 26 points.

Bayern Munich, who will face Borussia Dortmund next week, are one victory away from clinching their 10th straight Bundesliga title.