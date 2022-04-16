News
Juventus rescue 1-1 draw against nine-man Bologna
Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic's 95th-minute header earned Juventus a dramatic 1-1 home draw with Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, a match the visitors finished with nine men.
Published April 16,2022
Dusan Vlahovic netted a stoppage-time equalizer as Juventus rescued a 1-1 draw against nine-man Bologna in Turin, though the result still dealt a severe blow to their slender title hopes.
Juve failed to create clear-cut chances during a dismal first-half display before Marko Arnautovic's goal put Bologna ahead.
Yet the match sparked into life in the final stages when Adama Soumaoro and Gary Medel both received red cards amid remarkable scenes.
Juve made their numerical advantage count when Vlahovic nodded in on the line from Alvaro Morata's acrobatic attempt to salvage a point that leaves them eight behind Serie A leaders Milan.