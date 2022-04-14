Former Colombia great Rincón dies following car crash

News
"The Colombian football federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time," a statement said.
Published April 14,2022
Former Colombia national team captain Freddy Rincón died at 55 after suffering severe head injuries following a car crash earlier this week, doctors confirmed late on Wednesday.
"We deeply regret this sensitive event, and extend our condolences to the family, friends, relatives and supporters," the hospital statement said.
The accident occurred on Monday when the car Rincón was driving was hit by a bus in the city of Cali, in Colombia.
The Colombian football federation (FCF) also confirmed the death of their former player.
World governing body FIFA said on Twitter: "Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the Colombian national team who he represented at three World Cups."
Rincón scored 17 goals in 84 games for the national team and played in three World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998. We was known for his leadership and was the captain in several teams throughout his career.
His most famous goal was during a group stage match in the 1990 World Cup against West Germany. Rincón scored in injury time to secure a draw and prevent Colombia's elimination.
He played for several Brazilian clubs, including Palmeiras, Santos and Corinthians, where he became one of the club's heroes.
With Corinthians, he won the Brazilian league in 1998 and 1999, and also the Club World Cup in 2000.
"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a great idol," the club tweeted.
In Europe, Rincón had short stints playing for Real Madrid and Napoli.