Kyiv mayor accuses Russia of ‘ethnic cleansing’ against Ukrainians

The Kiev mayor on Thursday accused Russia of committing acts of ethnic cleansing against the Ukrainian people.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the capital city of Ukraine, visited a park in Kiev which is planned to be named "Heroes of Mariupol," and participated in a planting program.

He recalled that there once was a sculpture in the park that symbolizes the friendship of Russia and Ukraine.

"How can we talk about friendship when Russia is attacking us, waging a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Ukrainian people, destroying the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian cities," Klitschko said.

The mayor said a vote will be held in the Kyiv City Council to remove "Moscow" and "Minsk" from names of streets, avenues and subways in the capital.

At least 1,964 civilians have been killed and 2,613 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries since the start of the war, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.