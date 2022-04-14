Palestinian NGO calls for suing Israel over ‘extrajudicial’ killings

A Palestinian rights group has called for bringing Israel to accountability for the "extrajudicial" executions of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a report, the Shahid Foundation for Human Rights said the West Bank saw 29 unlawful killings in the first four months of 2022, including six minors and a woman.

The report cited running over, dragging and shooting among means used by the Israeli forces to kill Palestinians. It also mentioned Israel's indiscriminate shooting, bombing of residential buildings, and killing in cold blood on often unfounded allegations of possession of a knife.

Shahid denounced the silence of the international community over Israeli violations, which it said contravene the Fourth Geneva Convention, going on to call for urgent intervention "to stop Israel's war crimes and human rights violations."

The NGO said the silence of the international community encourages Israel "to commit more war crimes against the Palestinians."

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during raids in the West Bank in two days, amid tensions over Israel's arrest campaigns in the occupied territory.