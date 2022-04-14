News
Fenerbahçe plans to sign former Germany coach Löw: reports
Published April 14,2022
Istanbul side Fenerbahçe is reportedly planning to replace current coach Ismail Kartal with former Germany coach Joachim Löw at the end of this season, according to Turkish media reports.
Club president Ali Koç had confirmed talks with the German coach earlier this month. However, there is no update yet, a Fenerbahçe spokesperson told dpa over the phone on Thursday.
Broadcaster Haber Global reported on Wednesday that the club "has not given up on Löw," citing Fenerbahçe sources, adding the German remains the club's top target.
Sports daily Fotomaç, on the other hand, reported that the club has been in contact with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus for a week, after long talks with Löw.
Löw coached Fenerbahçe during the 1998-99 season, and also worked at Adanaspor in Turkey.
The German coach won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the Germany national team, but could not follow up with a good performance and was knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the group stages.
Löw's swansong for Germany was the Euro 2020, when the team said goodbye to the competition in the last 16 against England. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was signed as a replacement.
Fenerbahçe are currently second in the Turkish Super League.