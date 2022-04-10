Real Madrid stroll past Getafe to close on title

Real Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga title after easing past city rivals Getafe 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

With seven games left, Real extended their lead atop the standings to 12 points over Sevilla and 15 clear of Barcelona, who have two games in hand and face second-bottom Levante on Sunday.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 38 minutes, diving to head home a brilliant outside of the boot cross from Vinicius Jr.

Totally in control, Real extended their lead in the second half as Vazquez finished coolly with a precise cross-shot after a nice exchange of passes with Rodrygo.









