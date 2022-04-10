Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-0 in Super Lig derby

Fenerbahçe won the Turkish Super Lig derby against Galatasaray 2-0 in week 32 game on Sunday.

Miha Zajc opened the score in the 26th minute and the first half ended 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe made it 2-0 with Serdar Dursun's goal in the 68th minute and the match ended 2-0.

Fenerbahçe placed are now placed second with 59 points, while Galatasaray lay at the 14th spot with 41 points in the Super Lig standings.

SUPER LIG RESULTS:

Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor-GZT Giresunspor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Medipol Başakşehir: 0-2

Adana Demirspor-Altay: 3-1

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray: 2-0