Inter beat Verona to close gap at top of Serie A to one point

Published April 09,2022
Inter Milan closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to one point after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

With Milan not in action until Sunday, Inter built on their crucial 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend with a comfortable success at San Siro.

Two goals in the first half put them beyond the visitors, with Nicolo Barella's fine, half-volleyed finish and a tap in from Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko on the half hour mark doing the damage for the hosts.

Danilo D'Ambrosio had a great chance to score another for Inter late on but fired too close to Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo, who tipped the ball on to the post.

Inter climbed above Napoli, who face Fiorentina on Sunday, into second on 66 points from 31 matches. Verona stay ninth on 45 points.