UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit to Kyiv Saturday that the discovery of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns has "permanently polluted" Russian President Vladimir Putin 's reputation.

"What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government," Johnson said, standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , referring to towns in the Kyiv region where bodies have been discovered.