Turkish leader Erdoğan’s visit to Jordan postponed due to emergency surgery of King Abdullah II

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's April 11 visit to Jordan has been postponed, Turkey 's Communications Directorate announced on Saturday.

The visit has been pushed forward due to the emergency surgery of Jordan's King Abdullah II , the directorate said in a statement, without giving a new date for the trip.

King Abdullah II will fly to Germany on Sunday "to undergo surgery to treat a thoracic herniated disc," according to the Jordanian royal court.

The surgery will take place at a private hospital in Frankfurt this week, followed by rest for around a week before he returns to Jordan, read a statement.

Erdoğan was due to depart for Jordan on Monday for an official one-day visit at King Abdullah II's invitation.

Bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation between Turkey and Jordan were to be discussed during the visit, along with regional and international matters, according to a statement issued by the Communications Directorate of Turkey earlier on Saturday.