Turkish player Ebrar Karakurt named MVP in Italian volleyball league

Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt was named most valuable player (MVP) in the regular season of the Italian women's volleyball league Serie A1 on Friday.

The 22-year-old has produced 426 points in the season, which was her first in Serie A1.

Karakurt's team, Igor Volley Novara, won 23 of 26 matches and finished the regular season in second place with set difference, while Nigerian star Paola Egonu's team Imoco Volley Conegliano finished at the top spot.

In the first leg of the playoff round, which included the top eight teams of the regular season, Novara will take on Cuneo Granda Volley on Saturday, while the second leg will be held on Tuesday.