Panathinaikos defeat Fenerbahçe Beko 62-59 in EuroLeague

Panathinaikos tasted a 62-59 victory against Fenerbahçe Beko in a Round 34 match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday.

Ioannis Papapetrou, who was the highest scorer of the game, led the Greek side to victory with 21 points and six assists at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Georgios Papagiannis posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Panathinaikos OPAP.

American players Daryl Macon Jr produced 12 points while Jeremy Evans finished with eight points.

Two players registered in double-digit for the losing side in the Round 34 game.

Czech center Jan Vesely played with 20 points and seven rebounds while Pierria Henry helped Fenerbahce with 16 points.

Fenerbahçe's French guard Nando De Colo was unable to play due to a calf injury.

Following the win, the 13th place Panathinaikos OPAP finished the season with nine wins and 19 defeats.

Fenerbahçe are in the 12th spot with 10 wins and 17 losses.

Both sides have failed to qualify for the EuroLeague playoffs.