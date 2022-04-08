Fenerbahçe Safiport advance to EuroLeague Women Final after beating ZVVZ USK Praha 83-74

Fenerbahçe Safiport beat ZVVZ USK Praha 83-74 to qualify for the EuroLeague Women Final on Friday.

Playing at Istanbul's Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Ukrainian guard Alina Iagupova led the Turkish club to victory with 24 points and seven assists.

Swedish pivot Amanda Zahui scored 18 points and American guard Kayla McBride finished with 15 points.

USK Praha tasted defeat despite big performances from Slovenian guard Teja Oblak and American forward Brionna Jones.

Oblak had 22 points and seven assists while Jones added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Czech side.

Alyssa Thomas had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Fenerbahçe will face Hungary's Sopron Basket in the final.

Fenerbahçe coach Victor Lapena thanked the fans for their support.

"Their support was amazing when we were down. We were super tired in the game and I told my players during a timeout they were amazing and they just had to come together," Lapena said in a postgame interview.

"I am proud of them and in this atmosphere, anything is possible," he added.

The season-ending tournament is being held at Fenerbahçe's Ulker Sports and Event Hall, which hosted the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2014 and FIBA EuroBasket 2017 games.





