Bayern boss Kahn: team 'lacked everything' in Villarreal defeat

Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn on Thursday criticised his team's performance in their 1-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat at Villarreal and has urged improvement in the second leg next week.



"A disappointing evening in Villarreal. The team lacked everything yesterday that normally makes it strong," Kahn tweeted.



"We still have it in our own hands, but a different kind of performance is needed in the return leg."



Six-time winners Bayern lacked in every aspect of the game on Wednesday and were lucky not to lose by a bigger margin against Villarreal who had upset ex-champions Juventus in the previous round.



The second leg is on Tuesday in Munich and it remains their aim to reach the semis where the opponent would be Liverpool or Benfica.



