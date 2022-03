Turkish wrestler Evin Demirhan Yavuz won gold Thursday at the European Wrestling Championships .

Yavuz beat Bulgarian Miglena Georgieva Selishka 5-0 in the women's 50 kg final in Budapest.

Yavuz, 26, previously won two bronze medals in the category in 2018 at Kaspiysk and in 2019 in Bucharest.

She also has a bronze in the 48 kg category at the 2017 World Championships in Paris.