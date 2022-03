Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Bundesliga leaders said Thursday.



The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who scored for Cameroon as they defeated Algeria to reach the World Cup on Tuesday, is doing well according to the club.



Choupo-Moting is positive for the second time after previously being infected in November. He will miss Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Freiburg.