 Contact Us
News Sport World Cup winner Mesut Özil dropped from squad of Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe

World Cup winner Mesut Özil dropped from squad of Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe

Germany's World Cup winner Mesut Özil has been excluded from the Fenerbahce squad along with team-mate Ozan Tufan, the Istanbul club said Thursday. Club president Ali Koc said in November that Özil had to "concentrate" on his work with the team and put his business interests to one side.

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published March 24,2022
Subscribe
WORLD CUP WINNER MESUT ÖZIL DROPPED FROM SQUAD OF ISTANBUL GIANTS FENERBAHÇE

German football star Mesut Özil has been dropped from the Fenerbahçe squad, the İstanbul club announced on its website on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries, without citing a reason, said both Özil and Ozan Tufan are now off the team squad.

During his career the 33-year-old has played for big-name clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal, bagged four English FA Cups in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020 with Arsenal, and won one Spanish La Liga title in 2012 with Real Madrid.

Özil joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer from Arsenal in January 2021.

The Turkish-German star also got 23 goals in 93 caps for Germany and helped them win the World Cup in 2014.