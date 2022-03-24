Istanbul to host EuroLeague Women Final Four for 2nd year in a row

Istanbul will host the 2022 EuroLeague Women Final Four from April 8 - 10, FIBA confirmed Wednesday.

"Having provided the stage for the season-ending tournament last year, the Turkish city is set to welcome the top European clubs on the Bosphorus once again, with Fenerbahce Safiport playing host," the world governing body for basketball said in a statement.

"The Final Four field, confirmed last week, also features last edition's runners-up Perfumerias Avenida from Spain, perennial Hungarian champions Sopron Basket and ZVVZ USK Praha, representing the Czech Republic," it added.

The tournament will be held at Fenerbahce's Ulker Sports and Event Hall, which hosted the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2014 and FIBA EuroBasket 2017 games.

In the semifinals Friday, Final Four host Fenerbahce will take on USK Praha, returning to the final phase of the competition for the first time since 2019, while Avenida will play Sopron.

Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul hosted the 2021 EuroLeague Women Final Four last year.