Turkey’s Eczacıbaşı Dynavit win women’s 2022 CEV Volleyball Cup

Turkey's Eczacıbaşı Dynavit on Tuesday won the women's 2022 CEV Volleyball Cup, defeating Allianz MTV Stuttgart with 25-18, 25-21, 18-25 and 26-24 sets in the second leg of the final on Tuesday.

The first leg between the two sides had ended with the Turkish team's 3-1 win at Eczacıbaşı Sports Hall in Istanbul on March 15.

This marks the sixth international trophy for the Turkish team as they previously bagged two Women's CEV Cup, previously known as CEV Cup Winners' Cup, in 1999 and 2018, one CEV Women's Champions League in 2015, and two FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

CEV Cup - Women is the second-tier in Europe's annual club competition structure.

Italy's Saugella Monza were the defening champions, while Russia's CSKA Moscow have won the highest number of titles with four.