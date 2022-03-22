News Sport Germany federation reacts to online abuse of referees

Germany federation reacts to online abuse of referees

DPA SPORT Published March 22,2022 Subscribe

The German Football Federation (DFB) has reacted to increasing online abuse of match officials by blocking comments on its Twitter feed dedicated to referees, it said Tuesday.



In December the DFB had asked fans to keep their comments to the topic of decisions and behave respectably.



Many comments, however, were still deleted and users blocked but the DFB has gone a step further by preventing responses from being made to posts until the end of the season.







