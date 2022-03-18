COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT REJECTS RUSSIAS REQUEST TO FREEZE FIFA SUSPENSION

FIFA's ban on Russian football teams was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday until further notice.

With the ruling in force for now, "all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions," the CAS said in a statement on its decision against a Football Union of Russia appeal to freeze the ban.

"A Panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet," it added, while a verdict reportedly might be issued within weeks.

Russia's governing football body had appealed to the CAS after the country was excluded from FIFA competitions because of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Russian clubs and the national team faced some sanctions as they were banned from FIFA and UEFA tournaments.

Under Friday's ruling, Russia's national team will be ineligible to play Poland on March 24 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs.

On the women's side, the country cannot join the UEFA EURO 2022 in England on July 6-31.

Spartak Moscow were disqualified from the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after UEFA barred Russian clubs from international football competitions.