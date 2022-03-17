Russian and Belarusian athletes excluded from Diamond League

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be permitted to compete in the Diamond League athletics series following the invasion of Ukraine, organizers said Thursday.



"At the Diamond League General Assembly held in Belgrade today, the Wanda Diamond League meetings accepted the recommendation of the Board that Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA) and Belarus athletes be excluded from all Diamond League meetings for the foreseeable future," a statement said.



Russians were already competing as neutrals as their federation is suspended following doping offences.



"This recommendation follows the decision by many sports governing bodies and the decision made by the World Athletics Council and reflects the practical and logistical issues meetings may face if ANA athletes from Russia and athletes from Belarus were to be invited to compete," the statement continued.



The world indoor athletics championships is Friday through Sunday with Russians and Belarusians banned.



