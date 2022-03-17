Bayern and Germany defender Süle sidelined with thigh muscle tear

Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Süle is sidelined for the time being with a thigh muscle injury, the Bundesliga champions said on Thursday.



Süle is set miss Bayern's game with Union Berlin on Saturday as well as upcoming national team friendlies against Israel and the Netherlands.



"During squad training on Wednesday, Niklas Süle tore a muscle in his right rear thigh. The 26-year-old FC Bayern centre-back is now facing a spell on the sidelines," Bayern said in a short statement.



It is unclear whether Süle will be fit to return for the Champions League quarter-finals set for April 5/6 and April 12/13, with the draw set for Friday.



Süle, who leaves Munich for Borussia Dortmund in summer, had shown strong form lately and was a regular starter.



Bayern will also be without versatile France defender Benjamin Pavard this weekend after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 25-year-old is isolating with his second infection having also been positive in February 2021.



